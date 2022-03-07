Avril Lavigne Proves Orange Is the New Black in ‘Love It When You Hate Me’ Video

Over the weekend, Avril Lavigne unveiled the music video for her latest single “Love It When You Hate Me” featuring Blackbear and Travis Barker.

In the clip, the singer gets thrown in the clink for the crime of “falling in love too many times,” and naturally proceeds to become queen of the cell block before being released on account of bad behavior.

“I’m a lush/ And I’m drunk again off another crush/ Don’t rush/ Just take your time don’t feel too much/ And how ’bout you just take some blame/ I always take all the pain/ You should just forget my name,” Lavigne sings as she mugs for the camera in her booking photo, turning prison stripes into punk-infused fashion with orange streaks in her hair.

The track was released as the second single off the pop-punk princess’ latest album Love Sux, which she recently opened up about in an exclusive interview with Billboard.

“It was fun to think about the dynamic between two people in a relationship, and the things that are challenges,” she said about writing the album, “the stuff that’s fun, what happens when you fall in love, what it’s like when you fall out of love. Even ‘Love It When You Hate Me’ – there’s a bunch of red flags that you see with a person, but there’s mad chemistry, so you decide to dive in anyway and just go for it.”

The bright and brash studio set, which bowed at No. 9 on the Billboard 200 chart upon its Feb. 25 release, also features lead single “Bite Me” as well as collaborations with the likes of Machine Gun Kelly (“Bois Lie”) and Blink-182‘s Mark Hoppus (album highlight “All I Wanted”).

Watch Lavigne, Blackbear and Barker get the jailhouse rocking with “Love It When You Hate Me” below.