Avenged Sevenfold Frontman Says Upcoming Album is ‘Very Influenced by Kanye West’

Avenged Sevenfold‘s eighth album is on the way, and in a new interview, M. Shadows revealed that the heavy metal band has found inspiration in none other than Kanye West.

Sharing that the band will be in the studio this month putting finishing touches on the record, the frontman predicted in a sit-down with Metal Hammer published Wednesday (Jan. 5) that the quintet will “finish the record in February, mix it in March.” The yet-untitled LP will be a follow-up to 2016’s The Stage, and Shadows hinted that the sonic palette of the album has “so many influences.”

“We’re very influenced by Kanye West,” the vocalist told the outlet about the artist now known as Ye. “The thing about Kanye is that he is pulling from such great soul music. I didn’t grow up with that stuff — my dad listened to Boston and Alice Cooper. I didn’t get that taste of Black music and old soul. So, diving deep into jazz musicians… we’re not trying to do a jazz record, but the chord changes and progressions are so eye-opening to us.”

Shadows also added that Avenged Sevenfold continues to look to the future, even past the LP they’re currently wrapping up. “This next record, I don’t know exactly how it comes out, but the record after that, we have no label,” he said. “At that point we start implementing all the new ideas of going straight to the base of people that really care more. The new frontier excites us; expect very wacky ideas!”

For his part, Ye also continues to innovate, announcing earlier this week that he’s begun work on a direct sequel to 2020’s Donda less than two months after dropping the deluxe version of the long-awaited album.