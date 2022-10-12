Audioslave’s ‘Like a Stone’ Joins YouTube’s Billion Views Club

Audioslave‘s “Like a Stone” music video officially surpassed one billion views on Wednesday (Oct. 12).

Released in 2003 as the second single off Audioslave’s debut self-titled album, the track became the Chris Cornell-led supergroup’s biggest hit on the Billboard charts, peaking at No. 31 on the Hot 100 and earning them dual No. 1s on the Alternative Airplay and Mainstream Rock Airplay charts.

Meanwhile, the brooding music video finds the late Soundgarden and Temple of the Dog frontman backed by Rage Against the Machine‘s Tom Morello, Tim Commerford and Brad Wilk as he wails, “And on my deathbed I will pray/ To the gods and the angels/ Like a pagan to anyone/ Who will take me to heaven/ To a place I recall/ I was there so long ago/ The sky was bruised/ The wine was bled/ And there you led me on.”

While Cornell tragically passed away by suicide in 2017, his former bandmates have reunited with singer Zach De La Rocha for a (much-delayed) new era of Rage Against the Machine, which has so far included their Public Service Announcement tour across North America this with support from Run the Jewels. They also raised more than one million dollars for charity with their five-night residency at New York’s Madison Square Garden in August and donated $475,000 to reproductive rights organizations following the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade.

The band has also faced several obstacles in launching their long-awaited comeback, though, from dropping out of headlining slots at Coachella and Boston Calling, scrapping their tour dates this summer in Europe and the U.K. and putting their planned 2023 North American tour on hold after De La Rocha seriously injured his foot at the agit-rock act’s concert in Chicago.

Revisit Audioslave’s “Like a Stone” below.