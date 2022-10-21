Arctic Monkeys Motor on With ‘The Car’: Stream It Now

Arctic Monkeys have new wheels.

With The Car (via Domino Recordings), the British indie-rockers’ seventh studio album, which left the garage at the stroke of midnight, the band will hope to keep a hot streak intact.

Every studio album from Arctic Monkeys has gone to No. 1 in the U.K., from their record-setting debut Whatever People Say I Am, That’s What I’m Not (2006), to Favourite Worst Nightmare (2007), Humbug (2009), Suck It and See (2011), AM (2013) and Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino (2018), a best-seller on vinyl. Also, frontman Alex Turner has led the national tally with his side project The Last Shadow Puppets.

Only Taylor Swift’s Midnights could spoil the chart party.

Produced by James Ford, The Car features ten new songs written by Turner, and includes the previously-released numbers “There’d Better Be A Mirrorball,” “I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am” and “Body Paint.”

“The way the project was put together this time was not unlike, what in my mind I imagine, making a movie might be like,” Turner tells Alternative Press. “Obviously, I have no idea what that’s actually like, but there was a longer post-production period in this, trying to take a lot more care of how everything fits together, the space and the dynamics within it… making it a thing that works from start to finish,” he added. “It isn’t like I haven’t been trying to do all along.”

Fully assembled it’s a lush, complex affair, and mature as a nightcap with a cigar.

South American tour dates in support of The Car run from Nov. 4 at Jeunesse Arena, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, through to Nov. 19 at Corona Capital Festival in Mexico City. Live shows follow for Australia, then the U.K. and Europe, and another lap of North America is booked from next August.

Stream The Car below.