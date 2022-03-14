Arcade Fire Announces Ukraine Benefit Show Tonight in New Orleans

Arcade Fire is doing what they can to help the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.

The band took to Twitter on Monday (Mar. 14) to announce a last-minute Ukraine benefit concert at the Toulouse Theatre in New Orleans. Admission for tonight’s show is on a “pay what you can” basis.

According to the flyer that Arcade Fire posted, doors for the show open at 7:30 p.m., though wristbands (one per customer) will be handed out starting at 10 a.m. The flyer notes that “all proceeds benefit the Plus 1 Ukraine relief fund.” Plus 1 is a non-profit organization that focuses on social and environmental justice, particularly within creative industries.

The benefit show will mark Arcade Fire’s first performance with a full band in more than two years. They last performed all together in November 2020 at NOLA’s Mahalia Jackson Theater. Most recently, the group’s Win Butler and Régine Chassagne played a private show in Las Vegas for a crypto company in December.

The indie rock band’s most recent album, 2017’s Everything Now, topped Billboard’s Top Alternative Albums chart dated August 19, 2017 — and it remained on the chart for four weeks. It marked their third chart topper, following 2010’s The Suburbs and 2013’s Reflektor.

Everything Now also topped the all-genre Billboard 200 albums chart the same week, spending six total weeks on the chart. The Suburbs and Reflektor also hit No. 1 in 2010 and 2013, respectively, while 2007’s Neon Bible peaked at No. 2 on the chart dated March 24, 2007.