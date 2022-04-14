Arcade Fire to Replace Foo Fighters as Headliners of Canada’s Osheaga Festival

Arcade Fire will be replacing Foo Fighters as headliners at the Osheaga Music And Arts Festival.

Osheaga is set to take place from July 29-31 in Montreal, Canada. Arcade Fire will headline day one. Other headliners of the three-day event are A$AP Rocky and Dua Lipa. This edition will mark the 15th anniversary of the indie music festival, following two cancellations in 2020 and 2021.

Foo Fighters canceled their planned tour and festival appearances following the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins last month.

“When the Foo Fighters unfortunately had to cancel, it was extremely important to us that we book a band that means something special to our local music fans as well as an artist that would appeal to a huge fan base internationally. We are thrilled that our local hometown heroes Arcade Fire were able to step in and fill the void. The band put on one of the most memorable headline sets in Osheaga history in 2010, and having them back for our 15th anniversary will be really special,” explained Osheaga founder Nick Farkas.

Arcade Fire was founded in Montreal in 2001 and headlined Osheaga in 2010. The band shared the news on their Instagram account and included a video of frontman Win Butler saying they’ll be dedicating their set to Hawkins. “I considered Taylor from the Foo Fighters a friend,” said Butler. “He was always so sweet and so musical, and we’re gonna be dedicating our performance at Osheaga to him. And we can’t wait to see all of you, take care of each other.”

