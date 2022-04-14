Surprise! Arcade Fire Is Performing at Coachella

For those heading to Indio, Calif., this weekend for the long-awaited return of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, the first of surely many surprises in store has been revealed.

Arcade Fire is performing at the Mojave Tent starting at 6:45 p.m. PT on Friday (April 15). Frontman Win Butler teased the news on Thursday (April 14), which also happens to be his 42nd birthday. “Decided to spend my birthday somewhere warm and dry [palm tree emoji] @coachella,” he tweeted.

Decided to spend my birthday somewhere warm and dry 🌴 @coachella pic.twitter.com/D1cnHWnW0I — Arcade Fire (@arcadefire) April 14, 2022

When Coachella announced the official set times for the lineup, Arcade Fire was included. Check out the full list of set times here.

Harry Styles, Billie Eilish and The Weeknd alongside Swedish House Mafia are set to headline this year’s edition of the popular festival. The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia were quick replacements for last-minute scratch Kanye West, who was originally set to headline on Sunday.

Ye pulled out of Coachella less than two weeks prior to the event. A Change.org petition called for the Yeezy fashion mogul’s removal from the festival lineup in light of his public behavior toward ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her boyfriend, Pete Davidson. The petition garnered more than 49,000 signatures.

“I’m so looking forward to this moment with Swedish House Mafia and The Weeknd finishing out the Sunday night slot this year,” Paul Tollett, president/CEO of Coachella promoter Goldenvoice said in a statement to Variety. “Coachella has a special relationship with Abel and I’m so thankful to have this upcoming performance with these iconic artists all on the same stage.” The Weeknd has appeared at the festival twice, first in 2012 and then as a headliner in 2018.