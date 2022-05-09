×
Arcade Fire Announce Dates for 2022 European & North American ‘WE’ Arena Tour

The outing is slated to kick off on Aug. 30 in Dublin at 3Arena.

Arcade Fire performs on "SNL"
Arcade Fire performs during "Saturday Night Live" on May 7, 2022. Will Heath/NBC

After a triumphant Saturday Night Live set, Arcade Fire have announced the dates for the upcoming tour in support of the group’s new album, WE. The U.K./European leg of the outing will launch on Aug. 30 in Dublin, and runs through dates in London, Paris, Milan, Madrid, Berlin and Warsaw before jumping to the U.S. for a fall swing.

The North American dates will kick off on Oct. 28 at The Anthem in Washington, D.C., with slated stops in Brooklyn, Boston, Chicago, Minneapolis, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Vancouver, B.C., and a Dec. 1 date at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. The U.K./European dates will feature opening sets from Feist, with Beck on board to perform acoustic sets on the North American gigs. Tickets for the shows will go on sale on Friday (May 13).

The band’s fifth appearance on SNL for the Mother’s Day show included a pair of songs from their just-release sixth album, as well as a powerful message about abortion rights. Their first performance ran through “Unconditional I (Lookout Kid),” which contained a special Mother’s Day tribute, as well as a second, titanic, run through the scorched earth rocker “The Lightning I, II,” which ended with singer Win Butler making a statement about abortion rights in light of the May 2 leak of a Supreme Court draft decision signaling the possible overturning of the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade abortion ruling.

“A woman’s right to choose, forever and ever and ever. Amen,” Butler said.

Check out the band’s tour dates below.

  • Aug. 30 — Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena
  • Sept. 2 — Birmingham, England @ Utilita Arena Birmingham
  • Sept. 3 — Manchester, England @ AO Arena
  • Sept. 5 — Glasgow, Scotland @ OVO Hydro
  • Sept. 8 — London, England @ The O2
  • Sept. 11 — Lille, France @ Zenith
  • Sept. 12 — Antwerp, Belgium @ Sportpaleis
  • Sept. 14 — Cologne, Germany @ Lanxess Arena
  • Sept. 15 — Paris, France @ Accor Arena
  • Sept. 17 — Milan, Italy @ Mediolanum Forum
  • Sept. 18 — Munich, Germany @ Olympiahalle
  • Sept. 21 — Madrid, Spain @ WiZink Center
  • Sept. 22 — Lisbon, Portugal @ Campo Pequeno
  • Sept. 23 — Lisbon, Portugal @ Campo Pequeno
  • Sept. 25 — Bordeaux, France @ Arkea Arena
  • Sept. 26 — Nantes, France @ Zenith de Nantes
  • Sept. 28 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome
  • Sept. 29 — Berlin, Germany @ Mercedes-Benz Arena
  • Oct. 1 — Warsaw, Poland @ COS Torwar
  • Oct. 28 — Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem
  • Nov. 1 — Camden, NJ @ Waterfront Music Pavilion
  • Nov. 4 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
  • Nov. 8 — Boston, MA @ MGM Fenway Music Hall
  • Nov. 10 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
  • Nov. 12 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
  • Nov. 13 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
  • Nov. 16 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Kia Forum
  • Nov. 19 — San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
  • Nov. 22 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
  • Nov. 25 — Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rogers Arena
  • Nov. 27 — Edmonton, Alberta @ Rogers Place
  • Dec. 1 — Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena
