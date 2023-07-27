Anti-Flag Singer Justin Sane Issues Statement About Band Split, Calls Sexual Assault Allegations ‘Categorically False’

A week after political punk band Anti-Flag disbanded with no explanation, the group’s singer, Justin Sane (born Justin Geever), posted a lengthy message to Instagram explaining the reasoning behind their split. Geever acknowledged in the note that he has been accused of sexually assaulting a woman, an allegation he vehemently denies.

“Recently, there have been claims of sexual assault made against me and I can tell you that these stories are categorically false,” he wrote of the anonymous allegations that Billboard has not independently verified. “I have never engaged in a sexual relationship that was not consensual, nor have I ever been approached by a woman after a sexual encounter and been told I had in any way acted without her consent or violated her in any way.”

After taking several days to “absorb the initial shock,” Geever said he decided to confront the claims; the other members of Anti-Flag posted their own statement on Geever’s Instagram as well, less than a week after the band deleted their official website and all their social media accounts with no explanation.

“Sexual assault is real and has a devasting impact on victims,” Geever continued. “I have devoted my entire adult life to standing up for these victims as well as those suffering oppression and inequality, who are victimized, demeaned, and abused. I have always been, and will always be, that person. The statements being told about me are the antithesis of what I believe and how I have conducted myself throughout my life.”

As for the band’s surprise split, Geever said they decided that under the circumstances “it would be impossible to continue,” thanking his friends, family and the fans, musicians and other bands who’ve reached out to him with support.

According to Pitchfork, some publications linked the band’s breakup last week to a podcast in which a woman alleged she was sexually assaulted by the singer of a political punk band; reportedly, neither Geever nor Anti-Flag were directly mentioned.

The second statement, attributed to members drummer Pat Thetic, guitarist Chris Head and bassist Chris “No. 2” Barker, noted that throughout the Pittsburgh-bred band’s 30-plus year career, “A core tenet of the band Anti-Flag is to listen to and believe all survivors of sexual violence and abuse. The recent allegations about Justin are in direct contradiction to that tenet. Therefore, we felt the only immediate option was to disband.”

The trio said that they have been “shocked, confused, saddened and absolutely heartbroken” from the moment the allegations emerged. “While we believe this is extremely serious, in the last 30 years we have never seen Justin be violent or aggressive toward women. This experience has shaken us to our core,” they wrote.

“We understand and apologize that this response may not have been quick enough for some people. This is new territory for all of us and it is taking time for us to process the situation,” they said. “It was a privilege for us to be in the band Anti-Flag, as we seek to find our path forward we wish healing to all survivors.”

Anti-Flag was set to kick off a now-canceled North American tour alongside The Bouncing Souls later this year; the band was in the midst of a European tour when the news of their disbandment broke.

Read Geever and the band’s statements below.

Stories about sexual assault allegations can be traumatizing for survivors of sexual assault. If you or anyone you know needs support, you can reach out to the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN). The organization provides free, confidential support to sexual assault victims. Call RAINN’s National Sexual Assault Hotline (800.656.HOPE) or visit the anti-sexual violence organization’s website for more information.