Guns N’ Roses, Tool, Korn & More to Headline 2023 Aftershock Festival

Welcome to the jungle — in Sacramento’s Discovery Park! The 2023 Aftershock music festival announced on Tuesday (March 14) that rock heavyweights Guns N’ Roses, Tool, Avenged Sevenfold and Korn are set to headline the annual event.

The festival, which will be held Oct. 5-8, will also feature Godsmack, Pantera, Queens of the Stone Age, Rancid, The Cult and many more. According to the press release, more than 95 bands are set to perform. Jose “Metal Ambassador” Mangin is set to host for the second year in a row.

Avenged Sevenfold will be the opening day headliner, while GnR will close the event Oct. 8.

“Godsmack is coming in hot this year. Come join us and Guns N’ Roses! Tool! Korn! and so many other killer bands at this year’s massive AFTERSHOCK!” Godsmack frontman Sully Erna said in a statement. “We can’t wait for everyone to hear our new album Lighting Up the Sky, which just came out! LET’S DO THIS!!!”

Danny Hayes, the CEO of Danny Wimmer Presents — which is producing the festival — also shared his enthusiasm for this year’s event and lineup. “We are so excited for what will be the biggest Aftershock in the festival’s 11-year history,” he said in a statement. “We are grateful for our partnership with the city and county of Sacramento and together we have built an amazing brand that showcases Sacramento to attendees from all over the globe.”

Passes are already on sale at AftershockFestival.com, starting at $10 down.

See the full lineup below:

Thursday, Oct. 5:

Avenged Sevenfold, Incubus, Turnstile, The Cult, AFI, Pennywise, Nothing But Thieves, L7, White Reaper, Senses Fail, Don Broco, The Bronx, Nothing, Nowhere., DeathByRomy, Beauty School Dropout, Bob Vylan, Holding Absence, Pinkshift, Thousand Below, Starbenders, SeeYouSpaceCowboy, Static Dress, Letdown.

Friday, Oct. 6:

Tool, Godsmack, Limp Bizkit, Megadeth, Coheed and Cambria, Skillet, Bad Omens, The Hu, Deafheaven, Memphis May Fire, Converge, Fire From the Gods, Polaris, Rain City Drive, Gideon, Currents, Varials, Strange Kids, Dragged Under, Tallah, HANABIE., Widow7, Death Valley Dreams

Saturday, Oct. 7:

Korn, Pantera, 311, Corey Taylor, Parkway Drive, Babymetal, Polyphia, Dethklok, Avatar, Fever 333, The Amity Affliction, Sleep Token, Escape the Fate, Boston Manor, Fame on Fire, Catch Your Breath, Ten56., Reddstar, Holy Wars, ’68, Ithaca, Devil’s Cut, Traitors, Fox Lake, All Waves, As You Were

Sunday, Oct. 8:

Guns N’ Roses, Queens of the Stone Age, Rancid, I Prevail, Dance Gavin Dance, Daughtry, Badflower, Billy Talent, Mayday Parade, Suicide Silence, Movements, Ayron Jones, You Me At Six, Dead Poet Society, Austin Meade, Alpha Wolf, Jehnny Beth, Redlight King, Tigercub, Call Me Karizma, Ryan Oakes, Gnome, Luna Aura, Asava