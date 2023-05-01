Aerosmith Reveal ‘Peace Out’ Farewell North American Tour Dates

Aerosmith announced the dates for their farewell North American tour on Monday morning (May 1). The veteran band’s Peace Out 40-date run is scheduled to kick off on Sept. 2 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA and keep them on the road through a Jan. 26, 2024 gig at the Bell Centre in Montreal.
“It’s not goodbye it’s PEACE OUT! Get ready and walk this way, you’re going to get the best show of our lives,” the band said in a statement about the run that will feature opening act the Black Crowes. “Every night will celebrate the five decades of Aerosmith’s groundbreaking hits as they celebrate 50 years as America’s greatest rock band,” read the statement. “In addition, THX will bring their THX Certified Live! high-fidelity experience on the road, calibrating each arena with leading-edge technology so fans don’t miss a beat of Aerosmith’s classic rock tunes in quality audio.”
The Live Nation-produced North American run will feature a stop in the group’s hometown of Boston for New Year’s Eve gig at TD Garden. Aerosmith, who were formed in 1970 by singer Steven Tyler, guitarist Joe Perry and bassist Tom Hamilton will be without the services of founding drummer Joey Kramer, who did not join the band when they returned from a two-year hiatus in March 2022.
“While Joey Kramer remains a beloved founding member of Aerosmith, he has regrettably made the decision to sit out the currently scheduled touring dates to focus his full attention on his family and health,” read a statement, which did not announce who would be performing on the tour in Kramer’s stead. “Joey’s unmistakable and legendary presence behind the drum kit will be sorely missed.”
Aerosmith wrapped their Deuces Are Wild Las Vegas residency in late November. The general on sale for the Peace Out tour will begin on Friday (May 5) at 10 a.m. local time here.
Check out the dates for the tour below.
Sept. 2 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
Sept. 6 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
Sept. 9 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena
Sept. 12 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
Sept. 15 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
Sept. 18 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
Sept. 21 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Sept. 24 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
Sept. 27 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
Oct. 11 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
Oct. 14 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
Oct. 17 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
Oct. 20 – Sunrise, FL @ FLA Live Arena
Oct. 23 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
Oct. 26 – St Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
Oct. 29 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Nov. 1 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Arena
Nov. 4 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
Nov. 7 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
Fri Nov 10 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center
Nov. 13 – St Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
Nov. 16 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
Nov. 19 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
Nov. 22 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena
Nov. 25 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
Nov. 28 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
Dec. 1 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
Dec. 4 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
Dec. 7 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Kia Forum
Dec. 10 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
Dec. 28 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
Dec. 31 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
Jan. 4 – Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Arena
Jan. 7 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
Jan. 10 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
Jan. 13 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena
Jan. 16 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
Jan. 19 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
Jan. 23 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
Jan. 26 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre