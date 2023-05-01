Aerosmith Reveal ‘Peace Out’ Farewell North American Tour Dates

Aerosmith announced the dates for their farewell North American tour on Monday morning (May 1). The veteran band’s Peace Out 40-date run is scheduled to kick off on Sept. 2 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA and keep them on the road through a Jan. 26, 2024 gig at the Bell Centre in Montreal.

Explore Explore Aerosmith See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“It’s not goodbye it’s PEACE OUT! Get ready and walk this way, you’re going to get the best show of our lives,” the band said in a statement about the run that will feature opening act the Black Crowes. “Every night will celebrate the five decades of Aerosmith’s groundbreaking hits as they celebrate 50 years as America’s greatest rock band,” read the statement. “In addition, THX will bring their THX Certified Live! high-fidelity experience on the road, calibrating each arena with leading-edge technology so fans don’t miss a beat of Aerosmith’s classic rock tunes in quality audio.”

The Live Nation-produced North American run will feature a stop in the group’s hometown of Boston for New Year’s Eve gig at TD Garden. Aerosmith, who were formed in 1970 by singer Steven Tyler, guitarist Joe Perry and bassist Tom Hamilton will be without the services of founding drummer Joey Kramer, who did not join the band when they returned from a two-year hiatus in March 2022.

“While Joey Kramer remains a beloved founding member of Aerosmith, he has regrettably made the decision to sit out the currently scheduled touring dates to focus his full attention on his family and health,” read a statement, which did not announce who would be performing on the tour in Kramer’s stead. “Joey’s unmistakable and legendary presence behind the drum kit will be sorely missed.”

Aerosmith wrapped their Deuces Are Wild Las Vegas residency in late November. The general on sale for the Peace Out tour will begin on Friday (May 5) at 10 a.m. local time here.

Check out the dates for the tour below.

Sept. 2 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

Sept. 6 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

Sept. 9 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena

Sept. 12 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

Sept. 15 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

Sept. 18 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

Sept. 21 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Sept. 24 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

Sept. 27 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

Oct. 11 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

Oct. 14 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

Oct. 17 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

Oct. 20 – Sunrise, FL @ FLA Live Arena

Oct. 23 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

Oct. 26 – St Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

Oct. 29 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Nov. 1 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Arena

Nov. 4 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

Nov. 7 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

Fri Nov 10 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center

Nov. 13 – St Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

Nov. 16 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

Nov. 19 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

Nov. 22 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena

Nov. 25 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

Nov. 28 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

Dec. 1 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

Dec. 4 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

Dec. 7 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Kia Forum

Dec. 10 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

Dec. 28 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

Dec. 31 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

Jan. 4 – Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Arena

Jan. 7 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

Jan. 10 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

Jan. 13 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena

Jan. 16 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

Jan. 19 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Jan. 23 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

Jan. 26 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre