Aerosmith Cancel Rest of Las Vegas Residency Dates Over Steven Tyler’s Illness

The final two gigs were slated for Thursday and Sunday.

Aerosmith
Aerosmith Zack Whitford

Aerosmith canceled the final two dates of their Las Vegas “Aerosmith: Duces Are Wild” residency on Thursday morning (Dec. 8) due to the undisclosed illness affecting singer Steven Tyler. “On the advice of doctors, Steven has to sit these out,” the band announced on Instagram of the shows slated to take place tonight and on Sunday (Dec. 11).

Earlier this week, the veteran band scotched their Dec. 2 and 5 gigs at the Dolby Live in Park MGM due to an illness affecting the 74-year-old singer; at press time a spokesperson for the band could not be reached for comment on Tyler’s diagnosis. Tickets purchased through Ticketmaster will be automatically refunded, with refunds available at the point of purchase.

Earlier this summer, Aerosmith canceled some shows to allow Tyler to voluntarily enter a treatment program after the singer who has struggled with addiction issues in the past said he relapsed after using pain meds following foot surgery.

“As many of you know, our beloved brother Steven has worked on his sobriety for many years,” the band’s joint statement from may explained of the singer who has been open about his struggles with addiction issues in the past. “After foot surgery to prepare for the stage and the necessity of pain management during the process, he has recently relapsed and voluntarily entered a treatment program to concentrate on his health and recovery.”

Before kicked off their most recent run of Las Vegas shows the band performed a gig at Boston’s Fenway Park on Sept. 8 to celebrate their 50th anniversary.

See the band’s statement below.

