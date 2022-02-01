Aerosmith Cancel European Summer Tour Due to COVID Uncertainty

Aerosmith have canceled their planned summer European tour due to uncertainty over the spread of COVID-19. “It is with deep regret we must announce that our European Tour, scheduled to take place in June and July 2022, has been cancelled,” the band wrote in a Facebook note to fans on Monday (Jan. 31).

“We have continued to monitor the ongoing COVID situation and with the related uncertainty around travel logistics and the continued presence of COVID restrictions and other issues, it has become clear that it will not be possible to go ahead with our summer shows in the region,” they continued. “The health, safety and well being of our fans is our number one priority. We will be back to rock out with everyone and we hope to have some exciting news to announce soon.”

The summer dates were originally announced in 2019 — with shows slated for 2020 — as a follow-up to Aerosmith’s “Deuces Are Wild” Las Vegas residency, but due to the global lockdown due to the still-raging COVID-19 pandemic they pushed them back to 2021 and then again to 2022 before being canceled. The band’s last show was a Feb. 15, 2020 “Deuces Are Wild” gig at the Park Theater.

The only show still left on Aerosmith’s itinerary this year is a Sept 8 gig at Fenway park in Boston with Extreme that was originally supposed to take place in 2020 to commemorate the group’s 50th anniversary.

Last year, Universal Music announced it had signed a global alliance with Aerosmith that will span recorded music, merchandise and assorted audio-video projects. Under the deal, UMG will become the home of Aerosmith’s entire recorded music catalog ahead of their 50th anniversary this year. The company will also house Aerosmith’s future music projects and work with the band to develop, produce and distribute new film, TV and other audio-visual content projects celebrating their history and cultural impact.

