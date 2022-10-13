We’re On a Highway to Spell: The AC/DC Kid’s Book Is Coming Soon

AC/DC have done it all in the rock ‘n’ roll, from dropping multi-million selling albums, filling stadiums around the globe, induction into the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame. Heck, even Iron Man is a fan.

Now, the Aussie rock titans are playing a different note, with a children’s picture book.

Angus Young and Co. signed off on The AC/DC AB/CD High-Voltage Alphabet, available in-stores from Nov. 11 and online at lovepolicebooks.com.

Illustrated by Paul “The Mayor” McNeil, it’s the fourth in a series of kid’s picture books released by Australian merch and lifestyle company, Love Police, after Never Mind Your Ps and Qs, Here’s the Punk Alphabet, M Is For Metal, and the Country and Western Alphabet Book.

“From the greatest rock n roll band in history, comes the most rockin’ alphabet book ever,” reads the blurb on the new page-turner, priced at A$24.95 ($15.80).

“Join Angus, Malcolm, Bon, Brian and the boys for a classic stroll through the alphabet. Every page leaps out with color, humor and the band’s history as you wind down the Highway To Spell.”

The latest look at Akka Dakka, as they’re known in these parts, came about when Young got his hands on M is for Metal while in Australian during the pandemic. He contacted Love Police chief Brian Taranto, and conversations moved from rock ‘n’ roll tales to the written word.

“What an honor it is to work on this book, and to have had a connection to Angus for the real deal stuff makes it even more wild and special,” comments Taranto. “Yeah, it’s a kid’s book, but any AC/DC or music fan will find something on every page.

The Mayor “has done a sweet and rockin’ job. We are looking forward to educating another generation of rock and rollers.”

AC/DC has already educated several generations. The band’s 17th and latest studio album, 2020’s Power Up, went straight to the top in the U.S. (their third leader), the U.K. (fourth No. 1) and Australia (sixth). The band was inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame at its inaugural edition, in 1988, and into the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame in 2003.