Foo Fighters, Tool, Avenged Sevenfold, KISS to Headline 2023 Sonic Temple Festival

The 2023 Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival will feature headlining sets from the Foo Fighters, Tool, Godsmack, Avenged Sevenfold, Queens of the Stone Age, KISS, Rob Zombie and the Deftones. The event at Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus, Ohio will take place on Memorial Day weekend (May 25-28) after a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also slated to perform at the hard rock extravaganza are: Falling In Reverse, Chevelle, Puscifer, Beartooth, I Prevail, Jawbreaker, Sublime with Rome, Bullet For My Valentine, The Pretty Reckless, Pennywise, Trivium, Black Veil Brides and more.

The event marks the third festival date featuring the Foo Fighters to be announced this week, marking the band’s first major performances since the tragic death last March of drummer Taylor Hawkins while on tour in Colombia; at press time the group had not yet announced who will take over for Hawkins.

“We’ve always enjoyed playing Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus and are excited to be a part of this year’s Sonic Temple,” said A7X singer M. Shadows in a statement. “It’ll be a blast to share the stage with Tool, Foo Fighters and others, we can’t wait to see and play for all of our amazing fans again.” Danny Wimmer of Sonic Temple producer Danny Wimmer Presents added, “It’s great to be coming back to Columbus. Foo Fighters, Tool, Avenged Sevenfold, KISS plus 75 more, it’s our biggest lineup ever! There is so much history at Historic Crew Stadium, it truly is the heartbeat of rock for many of us… the excitement surrounding the return of Sonic Temple is unparalleled!”

Among the other acts slated to perform are: Suicidal Tendencies, Anti-Flag, Black Stone Cherry, Born of Osiris, Rival Sons, Senses Fail, From Ashes to New, Awolnation, Nothing More, Grandson, White Reaper, The Bronx and many more.

An exclusive presale for festival email subscribers will begin on Wednesday (Jan. 11) at 10 a.m. ET; fans who sign up for the Sonic Temple email list before 10 p.m. ET on Tuesday (Jan. 10) will receive a dedicated code with first access to buy festival passes; sign up here. The general public on-sale will begin at noon ET on Friday (Jan. 13).

Check out the full lineup below.