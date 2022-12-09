×
×
Billie Eilish, The Killers, Foals, Imagine Dragons Among 2023 Reading & Leeds Festival Headliners

Lewis Capaldi, Foals and Sam Fender will also top stages at the beloved English fests.

Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish performs on the Coachella stage during the 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 23, 2022 in Indio, California. Amy Sussman/GI for Coachella

The lineups for 2023’s Reading & Leeds Festival was revealed on Friday morning (Dec. 9), with Billie Eilish, The Killers, Imagine Dragons, Foals, Lewis Capaldi and Sam Fender announced as headliners. It will be a return to the top slot for previous headliners the Killers and Foals, while the rest will be making their topline debut; Eilish, 20, will also become the youngest solo artist to headline.

Other acts revealed on the first poster for the event that will take place from Aug. 25-27 include Wet Leg, Loyle Carner, Steve Lacy, Central Cee, Slowthai, Becky Hills, Lil Tjay, Meekz, Nessa Barrett, You Met at Six, Nothing But Thieves, Baby Queen, Bicep Live, Georgia, Inhaler, Trippie Redd, LF System, MK, Yung Lean, Tion Wayne and Andy C.

The initial poster also reveals that Don Broco, Eliza Rose, Songer, Lovejoy, Chase Atlantic, Declan McKenna, Muna, Shy FX, Songer and The Snuts will be performing as well. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Monday (Dec. 12) here.

Fender could hardly contain his excitement, tweeting, “I first went to Leeds festival 10 years ago as a teenager, me and Deano spent the entire week launching hot dogs out of a gazebo pole at random crowds of lads chanting ‘Yorkshire Yorkshire’. One night I was out cold in my tent from necking a bottle of vodka at Eagles of Death Metal my tent got set alight – some fine young hero from Sheffield pissed out the fire to save me. Thankfully because of that lad whose name I can’t remember, I didn’t perish in the flames, little did he know he’d just saved Reading and Leeds’s 2023 headliner.”

Check out the official poster for the 2023 Reading & Leeds festival and some artist reactions below.

