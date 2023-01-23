St. Vincent, John Mayer Trio, James Taylor, Sheryl Crow to Perform at 2023 Love Rocks NYC Benefit

The seventh annual Love Rocks NYC benefit concert will feature sets from James Taylor, St. Vincent, the John Mayer Trio, Sheryl Crow and Mavis Staples. The benefit for the nonprofit food delivery charity God’s Love We Deliver will take place at the Beacon Theater on March 9 and also feature sets from Pat Benatar & Neil Girlado, My Morning Jacket’s Jim James, Stephen Marley, Gary Clark Jr., Allison Russell, The War and Treaty, Bernie Williams and more acts to be announced soon.

The show will be executive produced by fashion designer John Varvatos, NY real estate broker and concert producer Greg Williamson and event producer Nicole Rechter. In addition to the musical acts, the show will also feature appearances from Stephen Colbert, Andy Cohen, Chevy Chase and Phoebe Robinson.

God’s Love was founded in 1985 during the height of the AIDS epidemic, and according to a release announcing the show the organization has been providing essential services during the COVID-19 pandemic, cooking and delivering more than 3.2 million meals to more than 10,500 New Yorkers living with severe illness. Since 2017, Love Rocks NYC has raised more than $25 million and helped fund in excess of 2.5 million meals to New Yorkers in need.

The music director and band leader for March’s show will be CBS Orchestra/Late Show with David Letterman bassist Will Lee. The night’s house band will include Steve Gadd (James Taylor, Eric Clapton), Shawn Pelton (Saturday Night Live), Larry Campbell (Levon Helm, Bob Dylan), Eric Krasno (Soulive, Phil Lesh & Friends), Pedrito Martinez (Bruce Springsteen, Sting, Camila Cabello), Michael Bearden (Lady Gaga) and a six-piece horn section.

Pre-sale tickets for the event will go live on Thursday (Jan. 26) at 10 a.m. ET, with a public on-sale on Friday (Jan. 27) at 10 a.m. ET here. The evening’s sponsors are: Bloomberg Philanthropies, RJKB Family Charitable Foundation and Secunda Family Foundation. Additional sponsors include The Altman Family Foundation, CAA/CBG, The Campbell/Ribbecke Family, Condé Nast, Daily Provisions, DK Display Corp., Gramercy Tavern, John F Lyons & Susannah Gray, The Williamson Group at Douglas Elliman Real Estate, On This Day, Villa One Tequila, RWE Partners and official media sponsors The Wall Street Journal, iHeartMedia and Q104.3 Radio.

Check out the event poster below.