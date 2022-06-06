2022 Rocklahoma Festival to Feature Korn, Five Finger Death Punch, Evanescence & More

Jonathan Davis of Korn performs live on stage during Rock am Ring at Nuerburgring on June 5, 2022 in Nuerburg, Germany.

This year’s Rocklahoma festival will feature headliners Korn, Five Finger Death Punch, Shinedown, Evanescence, Megadeth, Seether, Cypress Hill and more rocking the Pryor Creek Music Festival Grounds in Pryor, Okla., over labor Day weekend (Sept. 2-4).

The 15th anniversary edition of the three-day camping event that takes place just outside of Tulsa will also feature sets from Jelly Roll, In This Moment, Skillet, Underoath, Ice Nine Kills, Motionless In White, Black Veil Brides, The Hu, Nothing More, Bad Wolves, Bad Omens, Palaye Royale, Dorothy, Suicidal Tendencies, Lit, Quiet Riot, Enuff Z’nuff, Wildstreet and many more.

“ROCKLAHOMA 2022! It’s time!!! We are so excited to announce that we will be one of this year’s headliners. We are bringing you guys and girls the biggest show of the year. We cannot wait to see you. LET’S GO!!!,” said Shinedown singer Brent Smith in a statement.

Early bird priced passes go on sale on Friday (June 10) 11 a.m. ET on the Rocklahoma website, with prices increasing on June 17.

The Rocklahoma campgrounds will open on Aug. 28 at noon and stay open through noon CT on Sept. 5. Fans looking to get in on the action early are invited to visit The Roadhouse, which will feature local Oklahoma favorites, tribute bands and as yet unannounced national acts headlining the DEB Concerts Stage each day.

Other acts slated to perform at this year fest include: Token, Fire From The Gods, Caned By Nod, Doro, Dana Dentata, Dropout Kings, John Harvie, Fan Halen, Count’s 77, One Night Stand, Widow 7, Firestryke, Pulse, The Normandys, Like Before, Even In Death, Sin Of Saints, American Maid, Dead Fervor, Killer Hearts, McQueen Street, The Midnight Devils, Paralandra, and Eternal Frequency.

See the full lineup below.