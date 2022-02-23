×
Foo Fighters, KISS, My Chemical Romance to Headline Aftershock Festival 2022

The Northern California event will expand to four full days after five consecutive years of sell-out events.

Foo Fighters
Foo Fighters Andreas Neumann

California’s Aftershock festival is returning this fall with headlining performances from Foo Fighters, KISS, My Chemical Romance and Slipknot. The festival produced by Danny Wimmer Presents will take place from Oct. 6-9 at Discovery Park in Sacramento.

Foo Fighters

Kiss

My Chemical Romance

The lineup of rock heavyweights also includes Papa Roach, Judas Priest, Rob Zombie, Shinedown, Bring Me the Horizon, Lamb of God, Evanescence, A Day to Remember and Stone Temple Pilots.

“I am over the moon stoked to be one of the headliners of Aftershock this year. Honestly, this is like a dream come true,” said Papa Roach’s Jacoby Shaddix in a statement. “We have worked our whole career for moments like this, and cannot wait to be back in SACRAMENTO, where it all began, for the hometown throwdown!!!! NorCal better be f–king ready, ‘cause it’s about to go down at Aftershock 2022!!!!!”

Aftershock will expand to four full days in 2022 after expanding to three and a half days in 2021. Producers aim to top 2021’s record-setting sellout of 145,000 attendees. According to DWP, the last five editions of the festival have sold out.

“We are so stoked to play at Aftershock in Sacramento this fall!” said Amy Lee of Evanescence in statement. “MCR, Foo Fighters, KISS, Slipknot, there’s so much to look forward to! We absolutely cannot wait for this epic festival.”

Additional performers for the four-day event will include Killswitch Engage, Bad Religion, Bullet For My Valentine, Chevelle, Falling in Reverse, The Distillers, Architects, Action Bronson, The Pretty Reckless, Underoath, Ghostemane, Ice Nine Kills and more.

Aftershock weekend general admission passes start at $359.99 plus fees, and weekend VIP passes are already at level two pricing, $699.99 plus fees. Single day GA passes start at $119.99 plus fees. Single day VIP passes start at $269.99 plus fees.

Check out the full lineup below.

