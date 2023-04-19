Yung Miami Confirms Breakup, Addresses ‘Pee Diddy’ Controversy: ‘That’s Not My Man’

Thought you’d never have to re-read the phrase “Pee Diddy?” Think again. Yung Miami just confirmed that she and Diddy are no longer an item, but not without touching on her viral January confession that she enjoys “golden showers” in the bedroom.

When asked in a Wednesday (April 19) interview with The Cut about her relationship status with the “I’ll Be Missing You” rapper, the City Girls star revealed: “We’re still friends! We’re still good friends! But we’re single”

“That’s not my man,” Miami continued. “We had our own situation, I’m not gonna put a title on it. We were f–king with each other hard. We were together every day at one point. He supported me, I supported him. I’ll let the internet call it whatever they want to call it.”

But where the “Act Up” rapper’s romance with P. Diddy is concerned, so is — ahem — Pee Diddy. The unflattering nickname was assigned to Mr. Sean Combs a few months ago thanks to Miami’s revelation on her Caresha Please talk show that she likes for her partners to “pee on me in the shower.” Fans naturally assumed that her then-boyfriend was obliging her in that department, and memes and tweets about the situation resulted in the words “Pee Diddy” trending on Twitter.

“I never said he was the one I did that with,” Miami said in her latest interview. “Sex is a part of life. I’m grown, and maybe I talk about it too much, but everybody’s got their personal experiences. Some people get sh–ted on. Some people live life on the edge, some people boring as f–k. I watch a lot of porn, b-tches get peed on.”

“If we grown and we in the house just chilling and want to talk about sex, what’s wrong with that?” she added.

Miami didn’t just talk about pants-down activities in the interview, though. She also teased that her next album is coming “sometime this summer,” adding that “when you doing a project, it takes time. We’re trying to sit through it and make sure that that’s what we want to put out. It’s gonna hit different.”