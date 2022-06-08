×
Yung Miami Partners With Diddy’s REVOLT for New Series ‘Caresha Please’: Watch the Trailer

For the first episode, premiering Thursday, the City Girls rapper will sit down with Diddy.

Yung Miami
Yung Miami Courtesy of REVOLT

Yung Miami has an all-new deal with Sean “Diddy” Combs’ multimedia company REVOLT.

On Wednesday (June 8), REVOLT announced that Yung Miami — one-half of fan-favorite hip-hop duo City Girls — will host a new series titled Caresha Please.

The series is set to kick off Thursday at 5 p.m. ET, premiering with an intimate conversation with Diddy during which the pair will discuss their careers, Diddy’s new label and “passion project helping to bring back R&B” Love Records, their friendship, dating, family and more candid topics.

Yung Miami (née Caresha Brownlee) said in a statement ahead of the premiere, “Be ready to be entertained, you never know who may pop up, all things go on Caresha Please. Nothing is off limits.”

Diddy, founder and chairman of REVOLT, added, “REVOLT is about giving a platform to the most authentic and disruptive voices in Hip Hop that move the culture. Yung Miami is not only a superstar artist, she’s also unapologetically herself and brings a perspective woman around the world can relate to, which is why I’m excited to bring her podcast to life.”

Caresha Please, executive produced by Yung Miami, Diddy and Quality Films, will give listeners and viewers a fresh new perspective as the female lyricist leads conversations with some of hip-hop’s biggest stars.

Premiering Thursday on REVOLT, the series will also be available for listening on all major podcast platforms. Caresha Please will air on the REVOLT app, YouTube channel and watchREVOLT.com.

Watch the Caresha Please trailer below.

Yung Miami and Diddy
Yung Miami and Diddy Courtesy of REVOLT
