Yung Bleu Reveals He Was ‘Nervous’ to Film ‘Love In The Way’ Video With Nicki Minaj 

Everyone gets nervous when working with superstars. Even superstars themselves. Yung Bleu, who made a name for himself with hit tracks like “You’re Still Mines” revealed that he was anxious shooting the “Love In The Way” music video with Grammy-nominated MC Nicki Minaj.

On Wednesday (Sept. 21), the 28-year-old Alabama native took to Twitter, writing, “Y’all dnt how nervous I was when they put me in the scene with Nicki . If u notice In The video ain’t no how to move my arms cuz I was scared I was gone make a mistake and bump her or some so I just kept em by my side.”

Fans laughed in Yung Bleu’s comment section on Twitter about the encounter, but Bleu didn’t stop there. He added that he was trying to remain “cool” when the director just threw him into the scene with the “Super Freaky Girl.”

And that’s not all. Minaj, 39, let Bleu pick out her outfit for the video shoot, according to his series of tweets. “She said go In there and tell me what u want me to wear. I started feeling so much pressure. I’m in there with the stylist sweating bullets now we should put this pressure on me.”

The video, which premiered on Monday (Sept. 19), has now garnered more than 3 million views.

“Love In the Way” follows Minaj’s Rick James-sampled “Super Freaky Girl,” which topped the Hot 100 in late August, earning the Queen of Rap her first solo No. 1 hit. Prior to that, Minaj ruled the Hot 100 with her feature appearances on “Trollz” alongside the controversial 6ix9ine and on the remix to Doja Cat’s “Say So.”