YSB Tril On Trading Football For Music — And Why It’s Finally Paying Off

Every year around YSB Tril’s birthday in March, something always strikes — and leaves the North Carolina artist with the optimism he needs to make it through the year ahead.

In 2021, it was the video shoot for “Touchdown” featuring Bankrol Hayden, which went on to become the current fan-favorite track in his arsenal and has nearly 700,000 YouTube views. This year, YSB Tril celebrated Pisces season by putting out one of his most polished bodies of work to date, the recently released STARSTRUCK 2 EP.

Since the first installment of his STARSTRUCK series arrived back in 2019, a lot has changed for the rising rapper. Especially since a career in music wasn’t always his plan. During his final year in high school, as football season was coming to a close, YSB Tril realized the sport was “the plan I let others make for me. That was really the turning point, after that season ended. I just clocked out and started focusing on music.”

He soon signed a record deal with Listen To The Kids/Geffen Records (the former of which doubles as a management company with clients including Omer Fedi, Alexander 23 and more) and last summer released his major label debut HOTSHOT.

As his fan base started to grow, the last step was getting his family on board. “When I first started making music, I kind of hid it from my parents,” YSB Tril admits. “I thought if it works out, then it works out.” Eventually, his career became too big a secret to keep. “They started seeing online people they didn’t know and people that I didn’t know that were just supporting me off the strength of my music,” he proudly reflects. “I had just got a manager and I was taking flights [all the time]. That’s when they knew it was real.”

As for the music itself, he says since releasing STARSTRUCK his lyrics and production have gotten “way more mature,” evidenced on his favorite track on STARSTRUCK 2, “Paralyzed.” As one of his most pain-filled offerings camouflaged in syrupy melodies and guitar strums, it’s clear YSB Tril has found his sweet spot — and it’s in writing about relationship uncertainty.

“I grew a lot as a person, as an artist,” he says. “It was a mix of me not being satisfied and also me listening to a bunch of other music, taking elements from my favorite stuff and trying to make it mine.”