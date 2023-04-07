YoungBoy Never Broke Again Recruits Nicki Minaj For Hard-Hitting Single ‘WTF’: Watch

On Friday (April 7), Youngboy Never Broke Again, and Nicki Minaj struck gold again with their new collaboration “WTF.” The new single and video come after their 2022 team-up on “I Admit.”

The video is simple as YoungBoy and Nicki trade punchy verses alongside ballet dancers. YoungBoy — who remains on house arrest — raps inside his plush Utah home overlooking the city backdrop. At the same time, Minaj torches her feature with a plethora of punchlines, most notably, “Cross YoungBoy then you cross The Queen / all them Internet games turn boys to memes.”

In an interview with Billboard earlier this year, YoungBoy called his house arrest situation “the best thing that ever happened to me.”

“I’m very scared right now,” he said. “It’s just natural. I’m not big on people. I never knew why once I walked on the stage, I could get it done and leave — but I am terrified of people. People are cruel. This is a cruel place.” YoungBoy also revealed his plans to become Mormon and eventually get baptized into The Church of Latter-Day Saints once house arrest concludes.

“I wanted help very badly. I needed a friend. And it hit me,” he relayed. “It was just cool to see someone with a different mindset that had nothing to do with business or money — just these wonderful souls.”

YoungBoy is currently gearing up to release his forthcoming album, Don’t Try This At Home.

Watch the new video for “WTF” featuring Nicki Minaj below.