YoungBoy Never Broke Again Drops New Album ‘I Rest My Case’: Stream It Now

YoungBoy Never Broke Again released his new album I Rest My Case on Friday (Jan. 6) via Motown Records.

One day after the album’s announcement on Monday, the rapper released four tracks early: “Black,” “Groovy,” “I Love YB Skit” and “Top Girls.”

This marks Youngboy’s first release since he signed to Motown Records in October. The Baton Rouge, La., native broke out in 2015 and signed to Atlantic two years later, going on to become one of music’s top acts. Since then, he’s charted 24 albums on the Billboard 200 — 12 that were top 10, four of which hit No. 1.

Just last year, Youngboy (real name Kentrell DeSean Gaulden) debuted six projects on the chart — five solo endeavors and one collaborative set with DaBaby (Better Than You). He’s charted four solo top 10 albums on the Billboard 200 in 2022 — more top 10s than any other act this year — and has released four albums in the past two months: The Last Slimeto, Realer 2, 3800 Degrees and Ma I Got a Family.

His most recent studio effort, The Last Slimeto, topped Billboard‘s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and reached No. 2 on the Billboard 200.

Stream I Rest My Case below.