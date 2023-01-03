×
YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s New Album ‘I Rest My Case’ Release Date & Cover Revealed

Friday's 'I Rest My Case' marks the rapper's first release since he signed to Motown Records in October.

YoungBoy Never Broke Again will release his new album I Rest My Case on Friday, Jan. 6, Billboard can confirm.

I Rest My Case marks the rapper’s first release since he signed to Motown Records in October. The Baton Rouge, Louisiana, native broke out in 2015 and signed to Atlantic two years later, going on to become one of music’s top acts. Since, he’s charted 24 albums on the Billboard 200 — 11 that were top 10, four of which hit No. 1.

Just last year, YoungBoy debuted six projects on the chart — five solo endeavors and one collaborative set with DaBaby (Better Than You). He’s charted four top 10 albums on the Billboard 200 in 2022 — more top 10s than any other act this year — and has released four albums in the past two months: The Last SlimetoRealer 23800 Degrees and Ma I Got a Family.

His most recent studio album, The Last Slimeto, topped Billboard‘s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and reached No. 2 on the Billboard 200.

