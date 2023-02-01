×
×
Why YoungBoy NBA Releases So Much Music: ‘It’s a Disease’

"I wish I knew when I was younger how unhealthy this was for me," he shared of his ability to put out multiple albums in a year.

Youngboy Never Broke Again
Youngboy Never Broke Again Jimmy Fontaine

YoungBoy Never Broke Again is  Billboard latest cover star, and he opened up about his music making process with reporter Meaghan Garvey.

 “It’s a disease,” he shares of his ability to put out as much music as possible. “Literally, I cannot help myself. I tell myself sometimes, ‘I’m not going to drop until months from now,’ but it’s addictive. I wish I knew when I was younger how unhealthy this was for me. Whatever type of energy I had inside me, I would’ve pushed it toward something else.”

He adds,“The music is therapy, but I can’t stop it when I want,” he goes on, sounding almost ashamed. “And the lifestyle is just a big distraction from your real purpose.”

The star is fresh off the release of his new album I Rest My Case, which arrived in early January. I Rest My Case marks the rapper’s first release since he signed to Motown Records in October. The Baton Rouge, Louisiana, native broke out in 2015 and signed to Atlantic two years later, going on to become one of music’s top acts. Since, he’s charted 24 albums on the Billboard 200 — 11 that were top 10, four of which hit No. 1.

He’s charted four top 10 albums on the Billboard 200 in 2022 — more top 10s than any other act this year — and has released four albums in the past two months: The Last SlimetoRealer 23800 Degrees and Ma I Got a Family.

