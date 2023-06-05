Young Thug’s Brother Unfoonk Sentenced to Nine Years in Prison for Violating Probation in RICO Case

Quantavious Grier, brother of rapper Young Thug, was sentenced Monday (June 5) to nine years and six months in prison after investigators said he violated his probation.

According to WSB-TV, in December, Grier (who performs under the name Unfoonk) pleaded guilty to one count of violating the RICO Act and one count of theft by receiving stolen property as part of the wider YSL case involving Young Thug and several other associates. At the time, Grier was sentenced to 12 years in prison, with two years commuted and 10 years probation.

But on May 4, Grier was arrested again in Atlanta for possessing a firearm by a convicted felon, being associated with a criminal street gang to participate in illegal activity and traffic offenses, WSB-TV reports. According to the outlet, at the time of his arrest, Grier was parked at a BP gas station in a black Mercedes G-Wagon with a group of people around the driver’s side door; in an affidavit, plainclothes officers wrote that they deemed the gathering a possible drug deal. When the SUV pulled away, the officers stopped it, citing a window tint violation and adding that the vehicle smelled like marijuana, which remains illegal in the state of Georgia.

WSB-TV reports that the officer who wrote the affidavit noted a handgun in plain view inside the vehicle: “Mr. Grier advised that the gun was clean, which prompted me to believe he had knowledge of the firearm being there.”

During Monday’s sentencing, Judge Ural Glanville stated that Grier hadn’t paid $141.08 in probation fees or started his community service, but that the deciding factor in his sentencing was being caught with a firearm. “Part of the special condition was that you weren’t supposed to possess a gun,” he added. While Grier’s attorney had asked for a probation revocation of two years in prison, Glanville ultimately handed down the longer sentence.

“The issue I find aggravating in this particular circumstance are several. You got arrested with a gun within six months of you being placed on probation,” Glanville said during the sentencing. “All you had to do was complete your probation and do what you were supposed to do.”

An attorney for Grier did not immediately respond to Billboard‘s request for comment.

Grier was indicted alongside Young Thug (real name Jeffery Williams), Gunna (real name Sergio Kitchens) and dozens of others in May on accusations that their group, YSL, was not really a record label called “Young Stoner Life” but instead a violent Atlanta street gang called “Young Slime Life.” The charges include allegations of murder, carjacking, armed robbery, drug dealing and illegal firearm possession over the course of the past decade. Though Gunna pleaded out in December, Young Thug remains in prison ahead of trial.