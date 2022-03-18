Young Thug & Gunna Bring Out Their Biggest Hits For Billboard + Samsung’s The Stage at SXSW

On Thursday night (Mar. 17), hip-hop heavyweights Young Thug and Gunna kicked off Samsung + Billboard’s three-night South By Southwest concert series with a fast-paced, hits-heavy set at the Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park in Austin, Texas. Fans came in droves to witness the YSL duo unleash their biggest hits — first Gunna, then Thugger, and finally as a pair — at the city’s newest outdoor venue.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Gunna Young Thug See latest videos, charts and news

After Toronto’s DJ Rosegold warmed up fans with her scintillating set, Gunna stormed the stage with this DS4Ever standout “poochie gown.” The thunderous anthem was an instant crowd-pleaser, and gave Gunna the momentum he needed to slide through his own 30-minute set.

Along with “poochie gown,” the Wunna star slid down his DS4Ever tracklist and performed “livin’ wild,” “south to west,” “thought i was playing” and his pre-release single “Too Easy.” His day-one fans were equally satisfied when he returned to some of his earlier songs, including his Lil Baby-assisted smash “Drip 2 Hard” and “Sold Out Dates.”

Feeding off the energy established by Gunna, Young Thug zipped onstage to his So Much Fun hit “Surf.” With Thug now on the clock, he dug deep into his arsenal and whipped out anthems ranging from Slime Season 3’s “Slime Sh-t” with YSL signee Yak Gotti to Punk’s “Peeping Out the Window.”

Before exiting the show, Thugger and Gunna left their best efforts for last when they teamed up once again and performed their trio of hits: “Hot,” “Ski” and the crowd favorite “pushin P.” Seeing the two superstars, friends and YSL cohorts seize the moment thrilled the crowd, and Thugger and Gunna fed off of that positive energy.



Samsung + Billboard’s The STAGE at SXSW will continue Friday night (Mar. 18) with Palm Tree Crew presents Kygo, supported by Frank Walker and Forester. To wrap up the three-day event, Shawn Mendes and Sebastian Yatra will take the stage on Saturday night.

Click here to read Young Thug and Gunna’s recent Billboard cover story.