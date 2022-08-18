Young Thug Denied Bond for Third Time in RICO Indictment

Young Thug was denied bond once again on Thursday (Aug. 18) by a federal judge in the ongoing RICO case against him.

This marks the third time Young Thug has been denied bond since he and Gunna were both arrested in May and indicted for conspiring to violate the RICO Act. Since then, the Punk rapper has been hit with seven more felony charges, ranging from possession of controlled substances with intent to distribute and possession of unidentified illegal guns, such as a machine gun and sawed-off shotgun.

Accused of gang activity in the sweeping RICO indictment, Young Thug was most recently denied bond over fears that he would potentially intimidate witnesses in the case and be “a danger to the community.” In addition to Thug and Gunna, the indictment also includes YSL associates PeeWee Roscoe, Duke, Yak Gotti and Unfoonk, Young Thug’s brother.

“I’ve had the opportunity to reconsider the defense’s additional pleadings that were filed in this particular case on motion to reconsider bond as found on behalf of Mr. Williams,” the judge said Thursday of the rapper (real name: Jefferey Lamar Williams) in a video of the hearing posted to 11Alive News. “I have considered those arguments…And I’ve considered the proffers made by the state, I’ve considered the arguments of the defense. At this point in time, though…I am still not convinced that what you’ve argued anew, and taking into account what I have heard already…I am going to deny bond.”

Controversially, the Atlanta district attorney’s office quoted several of the hip-hop star’s own lyrics in their indictment, a tactic that critics point to specifically targeting rap music and potentially violating the First Amendment.

The trial is expected to begin early next year.