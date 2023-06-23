Young Thug Drops New Album ‘Business Is Business’: Stream It Now

Young Thug isn’t slowing things down despite being in jail as he returns with his first album in two years. Titled Business Is Business includes features from Drake, Future, and more.

Business Is Business will be Thug’s first album since 2021’s Punk. The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and earned 90,000 equivalent album units. The 20-track set included a star-studded guest list, including A$AP Rocky, J. Cole, Doja Cat, Drake, Future, Gunna, Juice WRLD, Post Malone, Mac Miller, Nate Ruess, and Travis Scott. Business Is Business will also serve as Thug’s first body of work since being indicted in May as part of a sweeping gang case against dozens of members from his YSL crew.

After pleading guilty to a single racketeering conspiracy charge last December, Gunna was released from jail while Thug remains incarcerated over charges that include allegations of murder, carjacking, armed robbery, drug dealing and illegal firearm possession over the past decade.

“While I have agreed to always be truthful, I want to make it perfectly clear that I have NOT made any statements, have NOT been interviewed, have NOT cooperated, have NOT agreed to testify or be a witness for or against any party in the case and have absolutely NO intention of being involved in the trial process in any way,” the rapper wrote in a statement after his release last December.

Last week, Gunna dropped his new album A Gift & A Curse, headlined by the project’s debut single “Bread & Butter.”

Stream Business Is Business below.