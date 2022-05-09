Young Thug Arrested on Gang-Related Charges: Reports

Young Thug speaks onstage at the 2021 REVOLT Summit at 787 Windsor on November 13, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Young Thug has reportedly been arrested and booked into an Atlanta court on gang-related charges.

The Slime Language rapper, real name Jeffery Lamar Williams, was booked into Fulton County Jail Monday (May 9) on two separate counts, jail records show.

The Grammy Award-winning artist is said to be charged with conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act and participation in street gang activity.

The first of those charges relates to an alleged offense in January 2013, while the second, the gang activity charge, is in connection to events from May 2018, according to multiple reports.

Williams is schedule to make his first court appearance Tuesday at 11:30 am, Channel 2 reports.

The 30-year-old hip-hop star has had several tangles with the law in recent years. In 2017, he was arrested in Brookhaven, GA on drug-related charges. On that occasion, the Jeffery star was reportedly slapped with a felony drug charge and a misdemeanor for having tinted windows.

Then, the following year, in 2018, a grand jury warrant for eight felonies was issued in his name, connected to the September 2017 arrest, where he was found in possession of marijuana, hydrocodone, methamphetamine and a firearm.

Two days later. the then-27-year-old turned himself in to DeKalb County authorities. He was released, then briefly returned to jail following a failed drug test.

Young Thug has three leaders on the Billboard 200 chart, including 2021’s Punk, and made seven appearances in the Top 10. He has impacted the Billboard Hot 100 on 77 occasions, including three No. 1s as a feature artist on Camilla Cabello’s “Havana” (2017), Travis Scott’s “Franchise,” and Drake’s “Way 2 Sexy” (2021), respectively.

He has accumulated four Grammy nominations across his career, winning for song of the year in 2019 for Donald Glover’s “This Is America,” which he co-wrote.

Young Thug’s reps have yet to comment on his latest arrest.