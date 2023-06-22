Young Thug Announces ‘Business Is Business’ Album From Jail and It’s Arriving Very Soon

Less than a week after Young Thug wiped out his Instagram and posted a cryptic QR code with the caption “Business Is Business,” it’s safe to say the rapper is ready to return to work after announcing his new album.

In an Instagram post Thursday (June 22), Thugger posted artwork of him inside a courtroom with his face turned towards the camera and the caption reading, “BUSINESS IS BUSINESS TONIGHT.” One of Thug’s past collaborators, Metro Boomin’, shared excitement for the pending release writing in a separate post, “BUSINESS IS BUSINESS AVAILABLE WORLDWIDE TONIGHT!! … FREE TWIN. I LOVE YOU.”

Business Is Business will be Thug’s first album since 2021’s Punk, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and earned 90,000 equivalent album units. The 20-track set included a star-studded guest list, including A$AP Rocky, J. Cole, Doja Cat, Drake, Future, Gunna, Juice WRLD, Post Malone, Mac Miller, Nate Ruess, and Travis Scott. Business Is Business will also serve as Thug’s first body of work since being indicted in May as part of a sweeping gang case against dozens of members of Thug’s YSL crew.

After pleading guilty to a single racketeering conspiracy charge in the case last December, Gunna was released from jail while Thug remains incarcerated over charges that include allegations of murder, carjacking, armed robbery, drug dealing and illegal firearm possession over the past decade.

“While I have agreed to always be truthful, I want to make it perfectly clear that I have NOT made any statements, have NOT been interviewed, have NOT cooperated, have NOT agreed to testify or be a witness for or against any party in the case and have absolutely NO intention of being involved in the trial process in any way,” Gunna wrote in a statement after his release last December.

Last week, Gunna dropped his new album A Gift & A Curse, headlined by the project’s debut single “Bread & Butter.”

Check out the album artwork for Business Is Business below.