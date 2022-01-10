Young Dolph’s Posthumous Album ‘Paper Route Empire Presents: Long Live Dolph’ Is on the Way

Young Dolph‘s posthumously released album has been announced. The new project, titled Paper Route Empire Presents: Long Live Dolph (Compilation), is set to debut on Jan. 21. Its lead single, “Long Live Dolph” ft. Jay Fizzle, premiered on Monday (Jan. 10). The album also features label artists Big Moochie Grape, Key Glock, Kenny Muney, Snupe Bandz and more.

Explore Explore Young Dolph See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Fans can pre-save the upcoming album online.

In December, Gucci Mane released a tribute single to the late Young Dolph, titled, “Long Live Dolph.”

Young Dolph was shot and killed outside of a Memphis bakery on Nov. 17. An arrest warrant has been issued for a 23-year-old Tennessee man named Justin Johnson in connection with the fatal shooting. The marshals service and the Memphis Police Department have been searching for suspects in the killing. A $15,000 reward has been offered for information leading to an arrest.

A private funeral was held for Young Dolph on Nov. 30, and a section of a street in the neighborhood where he grew up was renamed for him on Dec. 15. He was honored a day later at a public celebration at FedExForum, the home of the NBA’s Memphis Grizzles and the University of Memphis men’s basketball team.

Young Dolph released his debut mixtape Paper Route Campaign in 2008. He made his Billboard Hot 100 debut in 2016, with his feature on O.T. Genasis’ fan-favorite track “Cut It.” Young Dolph appeared on the Artist 100 chart in 2017 and peaked at No. 6 on the list.

Listen to the lead single below: