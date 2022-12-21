×
Young Dolph to Be Honored With Pop-Up Museum Tour

A partnership between the late rapper's estate, his Paper Route Empire label and the Trap Museum helped create Dolphland.

Young Dolph
Young Dolph performs in concert at Gramercy Theatre on Jan. 31, 2019 in New York City. John Lamparski/GI

After the arrival of Young Dolph‘s posthumous album Paper Route Frank on Friday (Dec. 16), his legacy continues to be immortalized by his Memphis cohorts. His estate, label Paper Route Empire and the Trap Museum announced the DOLPHLAND Pop-Up Museum Tour on Wednesday (Dec. 21). 

Slated to kick off Jan. 13-15 in New York City, the DOLPHLAND Pop-Up Museum Tour “will display original curated art and personal items that reflect Young Dolph’s unforgettable lyricism, personality, entrepreneurial spirit, philanthropy, and historic moments from his legendary career,” according to the press release. In addition, the Museum Tour will touch down in several cities, including Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Dallas. Fans of Dolph can purchase exclusive merchandise available only through the Museum Tour. 

“The goal of the pop-up museum is to showcase the character of a leader and businessman, and to highlight the journey of someone whose early beginnings may mirror that of many young kids and entrepreneurs starting so that they may draw inspiration to keep pushing on their own endeavors,” Paper Route Empire CEO Daddy-O said in a statement.

“Dolph has a great base of fans, and he loved going out and engaging with them. We wanted to do something that still provided a way for that engagement beyond just the music,” added Young Dolph’s manager and Street Execs Co-founder Allen Parks. “We brought the idea to the Trap Music Museum, and they were excited to help bring a dope experience to life for all who will attend.”

Fans who purchased tickets to the Museum Tour will automatically be entered into a contest to win $100,000. The winner will be announced at the end of the tour. 

Tickets for the upcoming NYC tour will be on sale on Dec. 26, and can be purchased on the DOLPHLAND Museum’s website.

Dolphland
Courtesy Photo

 

