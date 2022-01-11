Young Dolph Murder Suspect Apprehended

Young Dolph onstage during day 1 of 2021 ONE Musicfest at Centennial Olympic Park on Oct. 9, 2021 in Atlanta.

The man suspected in connection to the murder of Memphis rapper Young Dolph is now in custody.

23-year-old Justin Johnson was taken into custody in Indiana around 3 p.m. local time on Tuesday (Jan. 11), following a “coordinated” manhunt by the U.S. Marshals Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force and the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force, according to Rolling Stone.

A week prior, an arrest warrant was issued for Johnson following the fatal shooting of the rapper, who was gunned down at a popular cookie shop in November in his hometown of Memphis.

A first-degree murder warrant was issued for Johnson in the shooting of Young Dolph, whose real name is Adolph Thornton Jr., the U.S. Marshals Service said in a news release. A $15,000 reward was offered for information leading to an arrest.

Police said two men exited a white Mercedes-Benz on November 17 and fired shots into a Memphis bakery where Young Dolph, 36, was buying cookies and killed him. A private funeral was held for him on Nov. 30 and a section of a street in the neighborhood where he grew up was renamed for him on Dec. 15.