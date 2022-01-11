Young Dolph Murder Suspect Apprehended

The man suspected in connection to the murder of Memphis rapper Young Dolph is now in custody.
23-year-old Justin Johnson was taken into custody in Indiana around 3 p.m. local time on Tuesday (Jan. 11), following a “coordinated” manhunt by the U.S. Marshals Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force and the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force, according to Rolling Stone.
A week prior, an arrest warrant was issued for Johnson following the fatal shooting of the rapper, who was gunned down at a popular cookie shop in November in his hometown of Memphis.
A first-degree murder warrant was issued for Johnson in the shooting of Young Dolph, whose real name is Adolph Thornton Jr., the U.S. Marshals Service said in a news release. A $15,000 reward was offered for information leading to an arrest.
Police said two men exited a white Mercedes-Benz on November 17 and fired shots into a Memphis bakery where Young Dolph, 36, was buying cookies and killed him. A private funeral was held for him on Nov. 30 and a section of a street in the neighborhood where he grew up was renamed for him on Dec. 15.