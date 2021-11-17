×
Young Dolph Mourned by Drake, Megan Thee Stallion, Gucci Mane, Rick Ross, Quavo & More After Fatal Shooting

Offset, Chance the Rapper, Lil Yachty, Bia & more are remembering their fellow rapper after he was killed in a shooting in his Memphis hometown.

Young Dolph
Young Dolph performs during Rolling Loud New York 2021 at Citi Field on October 30, 2021 in New York City. Jason Mendez/Getty Images

Drake, Megan Thee Stallion, Gucci Mane, Rick Ross and more are remembering fellow rapper Young Dolph after he was killed in a shooting in his Memphis hometown Wednesday (Nov. 17).

FOX13 Memphis reported that the shooting took place outside Makeda’s Cookies, where police located Dolph and pronounced him dead on the scene. The King of Memphis rapper was 36.

Of the two Billboard Hot 100 entries to his name, Young Dolph (real name Adolph Robert Thornton Jr.) shared one with Gucci Mane (2017’s “Stunting Ain’t Nuthin,” featuring Slim Jxmmi and Dolph, No. 95); Gucci took to Twitter to mourn the loss of “my friend Dolph this broke my heart.”

Megan Thee Stallion, who was featured on his top 20 Rap Airplay hit “RNB” last year, shared his photo on Instagram, writing, “Everybody that know me knows I play this man music EVERY DAY ! He was so genuine so real so kind to me and tfarris always !!! Rest in Peace to a real legend.” 

Drizzy shared a black-and-white photo of Dolph on his Instagram Story to commemorate his legacy in the rap game.

Dolph also frequently collaborated with Migos, and members Quavo and Offset sent their condolences on social media. “DAMN! This One Hurt,” Quavo wrote, “RIP DOLPH.” Offset echoed his sentiments, writing, “Damn R.I.P Dolph PRAYER FOR YA KIDS AND FAMILY SMH.”

See what other MCs are saying to memorialize Young Dolph below.

