Young Dolph Mourned by Drake, Megan Thee Stallion, Gucci Mane, Rick Ross, Quavo & More After Fatal Shooting

Drake, Megan Thee Stallion, Gucci Mane, Rick Ross and more are remembering fellow rapper Young Dolph after he was killed in a shooting in his Memphis hometown Wednesday (Nov. 17).

FOX13 Memphis reported that the shooting took place outside Makeda’s Cookies, where police located Dolph and pronounced him dead on the scene. The King of Memphis rapper was 36.

Of the two Billboard Hot 100 entries to his name, Young Dolph (real name Adolph Robert Thornton Jr.) shared one with Gucci Mane (2017’s “Stunting Ain’t Nuthin,” featuring Slim Jxmmi and Dolph, No. 95); Gucci took to Twitter to mourn the loss of “my friend Dolph this broke my heart.”

Megan Thee Stallion, who was featured on his top 20 Rap Airplay hit “RNB” last year, shared his photo on Instagram, writing, “Everybody that know me knows I play this man music EVERY DAY ! He was so genuine so real so kind to me and tfarris always !!! Rest in Peace to a real legend.”

Drizzy shared a black-and-white photo of Dolph on his Instagram Story to commemorate his legacy in the rap game.

Dolph also frequently collaborated with Migos, and members Quavo and Offset sent their condolences on social media. “DAMN! This One Hurt,” Quavo wrote, “RIP DOLPH.” Offset echoed his sentiments, writing, “Damn R.I.P Dolph PRAYER FOR YA KIDS AND FAMILY SMH.”

See what other MCs are saying to memorialize Young Dolph below.

I am sooo sick rn I am in disbelief! Praying for his family and friends ! Rest In Peace to my friend a true legend dolph 🙏🏾 — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) November 17, 2021

R. I.P. to my friend Dolph this broke my heart — Gucci Mane (@gucci1017) November 17, 2021

RIP DOLPH 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 — Yung Rénzél 👑 (@RickRoss) November 17, 2021

DAMN! This One Hurt 😞

RIP DOLPH! 🙏🏾 🙏🏾 — QuavoYRN (@QuavoStuntin) November 17, 2021

Damn R.I.P DOLPH PRAYER FOR YA KIDS AND FAMILY SMH — OFFSET (@OffsetYRN) November 17, 2021

Wtf damn Dolph SMFH 😤😤 I’ve said this on how many interviews Dolph was favorite I’m pissed RIH LEGEND 🤲🏽🤲🏽 — WESTSIDEGUNN (@WESTSIDEGUNN) November 17, 2021

God bless Dolph 🕊 Real independent Memphis rapper born in chicago. loved by millions of ppl. Always showed love everytime I seen him this is tragic God bless his family man — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) November 17, 2021

Damn man, me and Dolph used to be next door neighbors. Smh. RIP DOLPH. — concrete boy boat (@lilyachty) November 17, 2021

IM HURT 😭😢💔💔 My house LOVES DOLPH this one hits hard! Praying for his family and all his loved ones. He was so humble man this is bullshit — BIA (@BIABIA) November 17, 2021

Rip Dolph 🙏🏻 — MURDA ON THE BEAT (@murdabeatz_) November 17, 2021

Rest In Peace King Young Dolph 👑 🙏 😢🥺 pic.twitter.com/zHtcEoAKt8 — TrendSetter ⭐️ (@coi_leray) November 17, 2021

we just talked like last week 😞

RIP Dolph pic.twitter.com/H8OOY1o4A3 — INTERNET MONEY (@taztaylor) November 17, 2021

Damn Dolph — Hit-Boy (@Hit_Boy) November 17, 2021

REST UP DOLPH — PnBRock (@PnBRock) November 17, 2021

Prayers for dolphs family. Rip dolph. Shit be senseless and sad! — Cozz (@cozz) November 17, 2021

Wow wtf rip dolph — Kaash Paige 🥷🏾 (@KAASHMYCHECKS) November 17, 2021

man wtf RIP DOLPH — FℰოϮ✺❤️‍🩹 (@RobbBanks) November 17, 2021

shit just ruined my day. RIP Young Dolph 💔💔💔 praying for his loved ones. — SHAWTY MA’AM (@KARIFAUX) November 17, 2021

So sad 💔 RIP Dolph — FLOW QUEEN (@realericabanks) November 17, 2021

Yo this is terrible RIP Young Dolph. Foreva. — O’Shea Jack(Nichol)son (@OsheaJacksonJr) November 17, 2021

LONG LIVE YOUNG DOLPH 🙏 pic.twitter.com/2lpaVcSFWD — Rolling Loud (@RollingLoud) November 17, 2021

