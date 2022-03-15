Young Dolph Was Shot 22 Times, According to Autopsy Report

Young Dolph was shot 22 times outside a store in Memphis, Tennessee on November 17, an autopsy report released by The West Tennessee Regional Forensic Center revealed on Tuesday (Mar. 15).

The report, obtained by Fox 13 Memphis, included where the gunshots entered and exited his body. The rapper and music executive, born Adolph Thorton Jr., was shot in his forehead, temple, face, right back, center back, left back, right arm, left arm, left chest, left abdomen, right chin, right neck, right wrist and right shoulder.

Explore Explore Young Dolph See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

The shooting took place outside Makeda’s Cookies, where police located Dolph and pronounced him dead on the scene. He was 36 years old.

Since then, police have named Devin Burns and Joshua Taylor as persons of interest in connection to the murder in the development of their investigation. Two others, Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith, were previously charged with fatally shooting Dolph, though they pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and other felony charges on Feb. 11.

Young Dolph has scored three top 10 albums on the Billboard 200, with his 2020 Rich Slave project peaking at No. 4 on the chart. His albums earned a combined 2.6 million equivalent album units and sold 221,000 copies, according to MRC Data. His catalog tallied 3.9 billion on-demand U.S. streams, according to MRC Data.

Young Dolph has scored three top 10 albums on the Billboard 200, with his 2020 Rich Slave project peaking at No. 4 on the chart. His albums earned a combined 2.6 million equivalent album units and sold 221,000 copies, according to MRC Data. His catalog tallied 3.9 billion on-demand U.S. streams, according to MRC Data.