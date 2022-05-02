New ‘YO! MTV Raps’ Has a Release Date: Watch the Trailer Now

Hit ’80s and ’90s hip-hop show YO! MTV Raps is coming back with a bang.

A newly revamped YO! MTV Raps, produced by MTV Entertainment Studios with co-hosts Conceited and DJ Diamond Kuts, is set to premiere May 24 on Paramount+. In addition, fans can watch 50 of the best archival episodes of the original YO! MTV Raps beginning Thursday.

Battle rapper Conceited, best known for his appearances on Wild ‘N Out, and DJ Diamond Kuts, known for her work on Philadelphia radio station Power99 FM, will jointly bring the heat to the new series.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Freddie Gibbs Latto See latest videos, charts and news

The show will feature live musical performances from some of the best names in hip-hop, cyphers, lifestyle content and hosted segments from Conceited that delve into the current state of the genre.

The trailer premiered Monday on YouTube. In it, Conceited explains the significant impact the original show had on bringing hip-hop music to the mainstream. “YO! MTV Raps is back on the block,” he declares in the intro. “Before 1988, hip-hop was underground, then YO! MTV Raps changed everything.”

Rapper Freddie Gibbs will appear in the series premiere airing later this month, followed by Latto, who will appear in the next episode airing May 31. Fellow artists Saba, J.I.D, Shenseea, Tee Grizzley, IDK and Trina will also make special appearances in the episodes to come, set to debut each Tuesday.

Executive producers for the series include Kurt Williamson, Warren Oliver and Michelle Kenner of HollandWest Productions. Kim Velona is head of production. Bruce Gillmer and Jennifer Demme serve as executive producers for MTV.