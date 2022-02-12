Yo Gotti Signs Mozzy to CMG, Announces New Joint Project for EST Gee & 42 Dugg

Yo Gotti’s CMG 2022 Press Conference took place Thursday (Feb. 10) in Los Angeles, where CMG label staff and affiliates, music industry executives, and fans piled into the Skirball Cultural Center for the 30-minute conversation, moderated by Billboard‘s Carl Lamarre.

Nestled behind the 405 Freeway and surrounded by greenery, the Skirball Center’s main theater was transformed into a CMG base of sorts: CMG logos were plastered in the lobby of the venue, and a white backdrop featuring a repeating CMG logo and alternating photos of the label‘s roster flashed on stage behind six empty white chairs.

After attendees were seated, Lamarre introduced Yo Gotti, who was joined onstage by BlocBoy JB, 42 Dugg, EST Gee, and Moneybag Yo. Notably missing were CMG rappers Blac Youngsta and Lil Migo, who Gotti shouted out several times throughout the event.

Lamarre opened the conversation by congratulating the team on their recent wins, including Moneybagg Yo’s 2021 Billboard 200 No. 1 album A Gangsta’s Pain, 42 Dugg’s charting success with the Future-assisted “Maybach” record, Gotti’s recent CM10: Free Game album drop, and more.

They also touched on Yo Gotti’s internet-sweeping “Dolla Fo’ Dolla” remix trend, which the Memphis rapper adamantly denounced as a “challenge,” explaining, “I am not a challenge, I am an opportunity for the people.”

Then came a slew of announcements. First, 42 Dugg and EST Gee revealed that their collaborative mixtape is dropping Feb. 18. The pair spoke on their chemistry and revealed they have enough songs in the vault for two albums. Moneybagg divulged that he is working on another project to drop “ASAP,” and Gotti mentioned a Blac Youngsta and 42 Dugg single, which released Friday (Feb. 11).

Saving the biggest news for last, Gotti first spoke cryptically as he revealed that he signed Sacramento star Mozzy to CMG. “I always wanted to work with an artist from the West Coast,” he said. “After years of having big conversations, running into each other and sharing ideas, we come here tonight to let you know, we’re bringing our dawg Mozzy into CMG.”

As the news was met with applause, Mozzy was summoned onto the stage from behind the curtain.

Immediately, Mozzy enthusiastically picked up a microphone to explain how the deal came to fruition.

“Overdue, overdue, out the gate,” he said. “Big dawg been tappin’ in with me. I’m talkin’ about even before a n—a career even popped… We had conversations. He told me there was a seat at the table. I had to get my life right, tie up a couple of loose ends. I tied them motherf—ers up [and] we here now.”

The rapper also drew a laugh out of the crowd as he exclaimed, “I’m trying to run up some cocaine money. You know it’s Cocaine Money Gang.”

The rest of CMG’s all-star lineup then took turns expressing their excitement over CMG’s newest addition, paying Mozzy his respects, before the press conference came to an end.