Yo Gotti Unveils Album Cover Art for 2-Disc ‘CM10: Free Game’ Project

On Monday (Jan. 31), Yo Gotti unveiled the black-and-white cover art for his two-disc album CM10: Free Game, set to be released Friday.
“Today I Reveal my Artwork Which Displays myself,” he captioned his photo, revealing Side A. “Still a Street N—- by heart jumping out a Track hawk shirt off wit My Chains on Ready for whatever come with this Life ! Thru Prayer 🙏🏾 Blessings & Hard Work On this Project I show you how to go from just a Street N—- to a EXECUTIVE STREET N—-.”
The rapper is photographed wearing a suit for Side B. He captioned his Instagram post, “I’m From Nawf Memphis/ Ridgecrest Apts/ I Represent Doing what they Say We couldn’t/ I Represent Changing ur Trajectory/ I Represent Growth/ I Represent Generational Wealth/ I Represent Ownership/ I Display Principle/ I Stand on Morals/ I Display Winning without Complaining/ I’m BIG GOTTI , BIG PHANTOM , BIG PAPER.”
In addition to his new album, Yo Gotti recently announced his Change a Rapper’s Life Contest, in which one winner will be given the opportunity to appear on CM10: Free Game. The winner could also receive a record deal with Gotti’s label, CMG (Collective Music Group). With signees including Moneybagg Yo, 42 Dugg and EST Gee, the rising rapper would be in good company.
For a chance to win Gotti’s Change a Rapper’s Life Contest, fans must upload a video of themselves rapping an original verse on Instagram, tag @YoGotti and @CMGTheLabel in the post, and use the hashtag #CM10 and #DollaFoDolla in the caption before the album’s Friday release.