Ying Yang Twins’ D-Roc Reassures Fans That He’s ‘Good’ After Onstage Collapse

During a concert in Springfield, Missouri, on Friday (July 29), D-Roc of the Ying Yang Twins collapsed onstage. The beloved rap duo was opening for Vanilla Ice at the Ozark Empire Fair.

Videos taken by concert attendees show the 43-year-old rapper collapsing near the midpoint of his set. In a new Instagram post, the Ozark Empire Fair provided an update on D-Roc’s condition: “The Ozark Empire Fair wants to share that D-Roc has made a full recovery from his collapse at the concert last night. He received medical attention backstage and was up and walking around prior to leaving the fairgrounds.”

In a video posted to the official Ying Yang Twins Instagram account, D-Roc explained that “it was 84 degrees outside, yes, but on stage, it made the temperature rise, so I was getting dehydrated.”

“I kept drinking water and then next thing I know, I woke up on the golf cart, paramedics were right there and they said I was dehydrated,” he continued. The Grammy-nominated rapper concluded with by thanking “everybody for y’all love, but I’m good.”

The duo’s appearance at the Ozark Empire Fair follows a soft return to the stage for the hip-hop icons. In 2019, the pair was a featured act on the Millenium Tour alongside acts like B2K and Chingy. Over the course of their career, The Ying Yang Twins have released six studio albums, four of which entered the Billboard 200 including 2005’s No. 2-peaking U.S.A. (United State of Atlanta). Over on the Billboard Hot 100, some of their biggest hits include “Wait (The Whisper Song)” (No. 15) and the No. 9-peaking “Salt Shaker” (with Lil Jon & The East Side Boyz).

Check out D-Roc’s message here: