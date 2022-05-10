YG’s Vegas Robbery Case Dismissed After Settlement Reached

YG attends the REVOLVE x The h.wood Group Present REVOLVE FESTIVAL at Merv Griffin Estate on April 16, 2022 in La Quinta, California.

Felony robbery charges brought against YG in 2018 have been dismissed after the rapper reached an undisclosed settlement with his accuser, Billboard has confirmed.

The charges stemmed from a June 2018 lawsuit in which a man accused YG of stealing his gold chain and diamond pendant during an altercation at the Cosmopolitan Hotel and Casino Las Vegas, after the alleged victim reportedly approached the rapper for a picture. At the time, the man was seeking $250,000 in damages. YG turned himself in to Las Vegas authorities the following month after a warrant was issued for his arrest on the felony robbery charge; the Compton-bred rapper was subsequently released after posting $20,000 bail.

Explore Explore YG See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

YG’s attorney, Joe Tacopina, tells Billboard in a statement, “Whether by dismissal or by trial, the result was always going to be the same. YG is not guilty. This decision is simply expedited justice.”

The Clark County District Attorneys’ Office did not immediately respond to Billboard‘s request for comment on the dismissal.

This isn’t the only robbery allegation from the past few years made against the hitmaker, neé Keenon Jackson. He was arrested on a separate robbery charge on Jan. 24, 2020, just two days before he was slated to perform in honor of the late Nipsey Hussle at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards. YG has denied all allegations in that case.

Last month, YG shared an Instagram video that showed him during what appeared to be a studio recording session. Teasing upcoming new music, he captioned the clip, “ITS [sic] GIVING SOON.”