YG Drops New T-Shirts Using Donald Trump’s Mug Shot

YG’s disdain for former President Donald Trump has reached new levels. The rapper released T-shirts thrashing the controversial figure over the former president’s Aug. 24 arrest in Georgia on felony charges of plotting to overturn the state’s 2020 election results.

The $35 merch, announced Friday (Aug. 25), uses Trump’s mug shot with the caption “F—-d” and is available on YG’s 4Hunnid.com website. Listed as the “FDT T-shirt” — a callback to the rapper’s 2016 anthem “F– Donald Trump” featuring Nipsey Hussle — YG’s lambasted the former president on numerous occasions.

“It got to a point where [Trump] was disrespectin’, saying s–t that makes no sense,” the rapper told Billboard following the release of “FDT.” “Me and Nip always talk about doing real s–t about these politics, stepping up and saying stuff other motherf—ers are not doing so we finally hit the studio and really did it.”

Following the release of “FDT,” YG claimed that the Secret Service reached out to his former label, Def Jam. “Secret Service hollered at the label,” he told TMZ at the time. “They asked if they could see the lyrics on my album to see if I’m talking about it on my album. ‘Cause I’m talking about it on my album, they gon’ try to take it off the shelf.”

YG continued to skewer Trump throughout the years, most notably in 2019 when he brought out former adult entertainer Stormy Daniels to bash the former president during the rapper’s Camp Flog Gnaw performance. Then in 2020, YG released his “Jealous” video, which mocked the twice impeached politician.

Check out YG’s T-shirts below.