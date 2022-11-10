×
XXXTentacion’s ‘Moonlight’ Video Joins the Billion Views Club

The posthumous visual is the second from the late rapper to reach the milestone on YouTube.

It’s been four years since the death of Jahseh Onfroy, better known as XXXTentacion. But even after his unexpected passing following a shooting in Deerfield Beach, Fla., on June 18, 2018, at age 20, the rapper’s art is still reaching milestones.

YouTube announced on Thursday (Nov. 10) that XXXTentacion’s video for his single “Moonlight” has reached a billion views. While the visual — which arrived in October 2018 — was directed by JMP, it was written and creative directed by X himself.

The video show the rapper wearing headphones under the moonlight in the middle of an outdoor party with some friends. In certain scenes, X is walking through the gathering — which is set in the wilderness — flashing a smile. At the end of the video, a message memorializing the artist comes on the screen: “Energy Never Dies. He is Amongst Us. Long Live Jah!”

“Moonlight” topped out at No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100. It’s also not the only song of the rapper to reach a billion views on YouTube. His smash hit “Sad!” had also reached the milestone mark on the video platform, and was his only single to top the Hot 100.

Music sales for the MC increased by 1,603% in the U.S. following his death. X is the first soloist in a lead role to posthumously reach No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 since Notorious B.I.G.’s “Mo Money Mo Problems” featuring Diddy and Mase in 1997.

Check out the “Moonlight” music video above.

