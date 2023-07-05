Rap Caviar Names XXXTentacion’s ‘?’ the Most Streamed Hip-Hop Album on Spotify

RapCaviar continues to celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop by rolling out Spotify’s most streamed hip-hop albums. Leading the way is XXXTentacion’s ?, followed by Drake’s Scorpion and Views at No. 2 and No. 3, respectively. Juice WRLD’s Goodbye & Good Riddance and Travis Scott’s Astroworld round out the top five.

Related 50 Greatest Rap Groups of All Time

XXXTenatacion’s ? album dropped in March 2018, three months before his passing. It debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and was anchored by three singles: “Moonlight,” “Changes” and “Sad!” The latter raced to the apex of the Billboard Hot 100 and made him the first artist to land a posthumous No. 1 song as a lead artist since The Notorious B.I.G.’s “Mo Money, Mo Problems” in 1997.

XXXTentaction’s 17 album also finds itself in the top 10 of RapCaviar’s list at No. 6. 17 served as X’s debut album and was lauded by Kendrick Lamar, The Weeknd and Erykah Badu. The 2017 effort produced fan favorites such as “Jocelyn Flores” and “F— Love.”

Along with XXX, the top 10 included fallen superstars Juice WRLD and Pop Smoke. As mentioned, Juice’s Goodbye & Good Riddance ranked at No. 4, and celebrated its fifth anniversary earlier this year. The anniversary edition features new tracks “No Good” and “Glo’d Up.” Juice’s third album, 2020’s Legends Never Die, closed out the top 10, and was the rapper’s first posthumous release. The album debuted at No. 1 and sold nearly 500,000 album-equivalent units in its opening week.

As for Pop Smoke, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon also dropped in 2020, and because of support from Hot 100 top 10 singles “Mood Swings,” “For the Night” and “What You Know Bout Love,” enjoyed a fruitful opening week, earning 251,000 album-equivalent units.

See the complete list below: