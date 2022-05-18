‘Look At Me: XXXTENTACION’ Doc Trailer Chronicles Rapper’s Triumphs, Tragedies: Watch Exclusive Now

Fans of fallen superstar XXXTENTACION got one step closer to unwrapping his upcoming Hulu documentary Look At Me: XXXTENTACION on Wednesday (May 18). Billboard has the exclusive trailer highlighting the triumphs and tragedies of the mercurial artist who was shot and killed during an armed robbery in 2018.

“For someone struggling very openly, to put that on a stage and to offer it up for public consumption, I think is a very special type of courage and service that artists do. [X] was open about his issues. He didn’t necessarily win his battle before we lost him, but he gave us a space to talk about mental health and his internal struggle,” says director Sabaah Folayan about the film slated to drop on May 26.

XXXTENTACION instantly morphed into a polarizing figure in music during the peak of the SoundCloud era, courtesy of his breakout 2015 record “Look At Me.” Championed by the younger generation, the bombastic, loud-mouth single became a top 40 hit on the Billboard Hot 100. It propelled him into the mainstream alongside his debut album, 17, which arrived at No. 2 on the Billboard 200.

Despite his success, X, born Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, had troubling legal issues and accumulated a number of charges from a pair of incidents involving robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, as well as witness tampering, false imprisonment and aggravated battery of a pregnant woman. By 2018, he was facing up to 15 felony charges stemming from a 2016 relationship involving domestic violence.

His sophomore album, ?, proved to be his best effort to date, topping the Billboard 200 and moving 131,000 units in its first week. Powered by his now-certified diamond record “Sad,” the collection had 16 records land on the Hot 100 during its opening week.

Look At Me: XXXTENTACION premieres on Hulu next Thursday and is directed and executive produced by Sabaah Folayan and executive produced by Rob Stone (FADER Films), Cleopatra Bernard and Solomon Sobande. Watch the trailer below.