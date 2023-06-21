GloRilla, Central Cee, Lola Brooke & More Make XXL Freshman Class 2023

XXL unveiled its annual list of up-and-coming rappers on Wednesday (June 21), and the 2023 Freshman Class includes GloRilla, Finesse2Tymes, Lola Brooke, Rob49, Fridayy, 2Rare, SleazyWorld Go, Central Cee, Real Boston Richey, Luh Tyler, TiaCorine and DC the Don.

Explore Explore Glorilla See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“Narrowing down over 80 artists this year to 12, these talents have not only been the cream that has risen to the top, but serve as a representation of the current pulse of this year’s sound: inimitable, eclectic, vibe-y, nostalgic and damn good,” the publication wrote upon announcing this year’s list of rising superstars.

Related Oscars Set New Theatrical Standards for Best Picture Eligibility

GloRilla, who was Billboard‘s R&B/Hip-Hop Rookie of the Month last November, burst onto the scene with “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” and skyrocketed into stardom with her Cardi B collaboration, “Tomorrow 2.” She told Billboard, however, that she’s not done yet. “I never felt like I was a one hit wonder, but I know a lot of people was saying that,” she said. “But everything I’ve been dropping, people be messing with. They’re like, ‘Oh, okay,’ so I feel like I have done it, but I still feel like I got way more. I want like 100 plaques, 100 No. 1s.

She also said she’s proud of her success so far. “Put other people on. Put my folks on, take care of my family. I really feel like I helped break a door down for my people,” she says of what she’s gotten to do.

See XXL’s full 2023 Freshman Class here.