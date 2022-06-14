Nardo Wick, KenTheMan, Saucy Santana, SoFaygo, Doechii & More Named to 2022 XXL Freshman Class

XXL revealed its 2022 Freshman Class on Tuesday (June 14). The 12 rappers on the list are Cochise, Saucy Santana, Babyface Ray, KenTheMan, SoFaygo, Big Scarr, Big30, KayCyy, Doechii, Kali, Nardo Wick and BabyTron.

Doechii, who is Top Dawg Entertainment’s first female rapper, was featured in Billboard‘s Pride issue as one of music’s queer game-changers. “If there was nobody on this whole Earth — no cars, no planes, no animals — if it was just me, I would be making music,” she told Billboard. “That’s what the f— makes me happy.” Santana, who was also featured as “One to Watch” in the Pride issue, recently signed a deal with RCA following the viral success of his vivacious anthem “Material Girl.” “I want to leave behind a legacy where if another gay boy comes after me, they get the same acceptance and warm welcome that I had to work hard to get,” the “Booty” rapper said in his latest interview.

Multiplatinum producer Wheezy Outta Here is the 2022 XXL Freshman Class producer who created the beats for this year’s cyphers, which will be released over the next month alongside freestyles, interviews and more.

This is the 15th XXL Freshman Class, with the list starting back in 2007 and skipping a year before returning in 2009. Coi Leray, Blxst, Flo Milli, Pooh Shiesty and more were heralded in last year’s XXL Freshman Class. Notable Freshman Class alumni include Kid Cudi (2009), J. Cole (2010), Future (2012), Travis Scott (2013), Chance the Rapper (2014) and Megan Thee Stallion (2019).

See the cover below.