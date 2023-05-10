WWE Women’s Tag Champs Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez Want a Dream Match With Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion

Last Saturday night (May 6), Bad Bunny proved “Bunnies can fly” during his electric performance against WWE superstar Damien Priest in a San Juan Street Fight at the sport’s premium live event, Backlash. After his rousing effort, fans began floating names for who they would love to see in the square circle next. If you ask WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, they suggest two of hip-hop’s preeminent talents, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion.

“I would love to see Cardi and Meg The Stallion,” the tandem offer. “I think Meg would be incredible. They’ve also been so active with us on Twitter and just responded to different things. Those two would be interesting to see in the ring. Us versus Cardi and Meg. Make it happen.”

The chemistry between Cardi and Megan is there, as the two netted a Hot 100 chart-topper with “WAP” in 2020 and resided at the mountaintop for four weeks. “I’m not gonna go easy on them, though,” relays Morgan. “They look like they could take the titles: an Extreme Rules Match, Last Woman Standing Match. Let’s do all of it.”

In 2021, Cardi shared a series of tweets regarding her fandom for the sport and went far enough to list her favorite wrestlers during her childhood, such as Booker T, Edge, and Trish Stratus, who responded to her praise on Twitter. “Cardi knows,” said the former seven-time WWE Women’s Champion. The starstruck MC swiftly responded saying: “OMMMMMMMGGGGGG !!!!! Bitch I’m gagging !!!! I’m so hype !!!”

Naaaaa I was still to young when he was on.I started watching when Booka T, Eddie gurrero, triple H ,batista,John cena,Edge,Melina ,Trish stratus,Lina ETC was on ! https://t.co/6GtdNlwVxl — Cardi B (@iamcardib) January 5, 2021

In a brief chat with Billboard, Morgan and Rodriguez speak about the importance of staying focused ahead of their matches and not relying on warm-up music to prepare them. “I’m so chaotic before I wrestle,” says Morgan. “I’m pacing back and forth. I’m like nowhere to be found. [Raquel] is usually trying to find me. I’m somewhere lost in the shuffle and very much in my head. I wish I was calm enough to listen to music, to get into a vibe, but I can’t. I have to be super laser focused and overthink everything I’m about to do.”

Rodriguez echoes her partner’s sentiments but says she has a bit more flexibility when getting ready, looking to Karol G and Bad Bunny to set the mood.

“We’re so focused on what we’re about to do, but when I have time while I’m getting ready, I love to listen to reggaetón because it gets me moving,” she says. “I love listening to Karol G, Bad Bunny — which gets me in a good mood and moving. I feel good about myself, and then once it’s time for business, let’s go.”

And if fans were hoping for a John Cena revival in the music space, the chances of that happening are pretty slim. However, Rodriguez credits her colleague Dominik Mysterio for being a great freestyler: “He’s really good. I heard he does some freestyles sometime in the cars with the boys, and he goes in-between Spanish and English, so it’s really, really good.”